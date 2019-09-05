AURORA, Ill. (CBS) — Aurora police found themselves in a potentially stinky situation of déjà vu last week.
On Sept. 11, 2018, Aurora police came to the rescue when a skunk got a cup stuck on its head.
On the overnight shift one day last week, exactly the same thing happened – though it involved different officers and presumably a different skunk, though one never knows.
In the most recent incident, Aurora police Officer Jonathan Olsen and Lt. Steven Stemmet were called to Jackson and Montgomery roads, after a skunk was spotted with its head stuck in a McDonald’s McFlurry cup.
An officer comes up tentatively to the skunk and yanks the cup off with a gloved hand. The skunk runs away down the middle of the street.
On Sept. 11 of last year, Aurora police Officer Derrick Hight was called to a laundry in the 600 block of South Broadway in Aurora at 5:20 a.m. – when a skunk was also found with a cup stuck on its nose.
Hight was able to move gingerly around the critter and pull the cup away.
None of the officers who have found themselves on skunk patrol over the past year was sprayed, according to Aurora police spokesman Paris Lewbel.