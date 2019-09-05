



— Finally, the Chicago Bears and Green Bay Packers open the NFL’s 100th season tonight. The two legacy franchises will be playing for the 199th time, in one of the biggest rivalries in sports.

According to CBS 2’s Ryan Baker, here are some keys to Thursday night’s game (7:20 p.m.) at Soldier Field:

For the first time this year, fans will see the starters execute coach Matt Nagy’s 2019 offense. Look to see how well Mitchell Trubisky has progressed as he enters his third season in the league—and second under Nagy. Of interest will be Trubisky’s decision-making at the line of scrimmage and his ability to accurately connect on deep passing routes.

Also, look to see how the Bears integrate talented rookie running back David Montgomery into the offense-especially if injured tight end Trey Burton (groin/questionable) does not play.

Coordinator Chuck Pagano makes his debut overseeing the talented Bears defense. Pagano wants to use the aggressive blitzing style he used as head coach in Indianapolis. The ball-hawking Bears led the league in takeaways in 2018.

Green Bay quarterback Aaron Rodgers is learning a new system. How relaxed will he be adjusting to a different offense under coach Matt LeFleur? If coach and quarterback are not in sync, look for the Bears defense to take advantage. However, don’t forget, Rodgers is 17-5 against the Bears.

Finally, will Eddy Pineiro be the answer to the Bears’ kicking problems? Will the rookie rise above the pressure of the nationally televised, league opening game against Chicago’s biggest rival? The team certainly wants to put memories of that missed “double doink” kick by Cody Parkey in the playoffs last January behind them.