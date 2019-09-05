



The NFL has turned Grant Park into football fantasy land to kick off the league’s 100th season, as the Chicago Bears prepare to host the Green Bay Packers in the season opener at Soldier Field on Thursday night.

The free “2019 NFL Kickoff Experience” at Grant Park gets underway at noon. It features a long list of activities and exhibits.

Fans can take a picture with the Vince Lombardy Trophy and all 53 Super Bowl rings.

You can also line up to get autographs from Bears legends like Richard Dent, Jim McMahon, Matt Forte, and Charles Tillman.

If testing your football expertise is your thing, a skills challenge is set up to show off your punt, pass, and kick abilities.

If you’d rather relax and listen to live music, performances begin at the Kickoff Main Stage at Buckingham Fountain at 3 p.m.. Headliners include Rapsody at 3 p.m., Meghan Trainor at 5:15 p.m. and Meek Mill at 6:25 p.m.

The watch party for the Bears-Packers game begins at 7 p.m. on massive screens set up throughout the park.

If you have tickets for the game, this is the first season the Bears will be accepting only mobile tickets. After some problems with the digital tickets during the preseason, the Bears said they have worked to fix cell service at Soldier Field to make it easier to download your mobile ticket. They’re also encouraging fans to do a little work before they arrive at the game.

“Whether you have an iPhone or an Android, just pull up that ticket in advance. Practice pulling that up, and on either phone you can get to the ticket in one of two ways; either through the official Chicago Bears app, or just through your mobile web browser,” Bears senior vice president of sales and customer relations Lee Twarling said. “We had the luxury of other teams in town, let alone across the entire entertainment landscape making this change. So a lot of folks weren’t surprised.”

To alleviate any extra congestion at Soldier Field due to the new mobile ticketing system, Twarling said there will be extra staff on hand at ticket booths and gates to sort out any problems. The stadium also has three new WIFi hotspot tents to help fans download tickets.