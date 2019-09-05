



— Former Ald. Ed Vrdolyak asked to have his sentencing hearing postponed Thursday, after he fell and hurt himself and home.

Vrdolyak’s attorneys said he suffered a fall at his home on Monday and suffered head trauma that required hospital care. He was also set to go for an MRI on Wednesday, his attorneys said.

Vrdolyak is in a great deal of pain, and his primary care doctor is out of town until next week, his attorneys said. The doctor wants to see Vrdolyak and determine an appropriate treatment plan at that point, his attorneys said.

The attorneys asked U.S. District Judge Robert Dow to have Vrdolyak’s sentencing hearing moved from Oct. 2 to a yet-to-be-scheduled date in December so Vrdolyak can obtain the necessary medical treatment and also obtain medical records that he can present to the court.

Vrdolyak, 81, pleaded guilty in March to a tax charge tied to a tobacco settlement scheme. An indictment accused him of tax evasion tied to money he allegedly collected from a tobacco lawsuit settlement he never actually worked on.

He allegedly worked out a deal to collect up to $65 million in legal fees from the tobacco case, although the charges do not specify how much money he actually was paid or how much income tax he failed to pay.

According to the U.S. Attorney of the Northern District Of Illinois, Vrdolyak conceded that he helped another lawyer, co-defendant Daniel P. Soso, in evading income taxes from 1993 through 2004 and then again from 2008 through 2013. The money came from attorney fees received connected to a $9.2 billion settlement between the state and several tobacco companies in the 1990s.

He paid Soso between 2000 and 2005 around two million dollars, representing Soso’s “agreed-upon share of the fees of the tobacco litigation.”

Vrdolyak pleaded not guilty in 2016 to an indictment accusing him of tax evasion charges. The federal charge alleged he obstructed an IRS investigation into the tobacco settlement by hiding payments with Soso’s assistance.

Vrdolyak previously served a 10-month prison sentence after pleading guilty to mail fraud in a $1.5 million kickback scheme in 2008. He admitted to scheming with businessman and convicted scam artist Stuart Levine to split a payoff to arrange the sale of a Gold Coast building belonging to Smithfield Properties, eliminating other bidders.

The building had belonged to the former Chicago Medical School.

In the 2008 case, Vrdolyak was initially sentenced to probation by U.S. District Judge Milton I. Shadur. But in 2009, Vrdolyak was resentenced to 10 months in prison by Judge Matthew Kennelly after prosecutors appealed the original sentence and an appeals panel agreed.

The former alderman of the Southeast Side’s 10th Ward earned the nickname “Fast Eddie” for his reputation for working backroom political deals while steering clear of criminal charges during his four terms as alderman from 1971 to 1986.

Vrdolyak also served the chairman of the Cook County Democratic Party, and he led the bloc of 29 aldermen who battled the late Mayor Harold Washington during the “Council Wars” era, from 1983 to 1986. The “Vrdolyak 29” blocked the mayor’s appointments and voted down his legislative initiatives, while voting themselves control of every committee on the City Council – though they were too few in number to override Mayor Washington’s veto.

Vrdolyak ran unsuccessfully against Mayor Washington in 1987 on the Illinois Solidarity Party ticket. He then switched to the Republican Party and ran unsuccessfully for Cook County Circuit Court Clerk in 1988.

In 1989, Vrdolyak ran for mayor as a Republican in a special election following Mayor Washington’s death. He was trounced in that race by Democrat Richard M. Daley and went back practicing law afterward.

Vrdolyak also hosted a talk radio show in the 1990s, and was also a key adviser to former Cicero Town President Betty Loren-Maltese, who was convicted in a scheme to loot the western suburb’s treasury.