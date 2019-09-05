GARY, Ind. (CBS) — The Lake County, Indiana Sheriff’s Department was asking for help from the public Thursday in figuring out who shot and killed a young educator in Gary two years ago.The Lake County, Indiana Sheriff’s Department was asking for help from the public Thursday in figuring out who shot and killed a young educator in Gary two years ago.
Allen Williams, 28, held a master’s of education from Indiana University Northwest. He had just gotten a job as the dean of students at a local school and was out celebrating the new job with friends on the night of Aug. 17, 2017, authorities said.
He first went to a Gary lounge called Buzz Box, and it is also believed he might have gone to Dirtty’s Jazz & Blues Club, authorities said. He was driving his white Dodge Challenger west on U.S. 20 in Gary’s Aetna neighborhood and was stopped at a red light, about to turn into his neighborhood on Utah Street, when someone opened fire, authorities said.
Williams was wounded multiple times and was pronounced dead at a Chicago hospital, authorities said.
Two years later, police continue to seek the perpetrator or perpetrators in the shooting.
“Someone in our community may have the information that could help us bring justice to those responsible for taking the life of a young, accomplished educator,” said Sheriff Oscar Martinez Jr. “We are urging anyone with knowledge of details in this case to come forward,” Sheriff Martinez said.
Anyone with information was asked to call Lake County Sheriff’s police Cmdr. Mike Stewart at (219) 755-3346 or Detective Sergeant Kristopher Adams at (219) 755-3855.