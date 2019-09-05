CHICAGO (CBS) — Police were searching Thursday for a man they say tried to kidnap a 13-year-old girl on a quiet side street in the Lincoln Park neighborhood.

The girl was walking on the 2300 block of North Orchard Street, from Lincoln Avenue, around 5 p.m. Wednesday, police said.

She was approached from the back by a man on a bicycle, who smacked her on the buttocks with his hand, police said.

The man then got off the bicycle and exclaimed, “You’re coming with me, precious!” police said.

The girl was able to escape to safety, police said.

The would-be abductor is described as a black male about 5 feet 7 to 5 feet 10 inches tall, with a slim build, black curly hair, and a dark complexion. He was wearing a plain unmarked orange T-shirt and cargo shorts that were light in color and might have been tan.

His bicycle was blue with thin tires and straight handlebar, police said. There was no name or markings on it.

The public is asked to stay aware and advise children to do the same – and to avoid walking alone if possible. Police also advised people to be aware of someone getting too close when it is not necessary, and reminded the public that adults should not be riding bicycles on the sidewalk.

Anyone with information is asked to call Area Central detectives at (312) 747-8380.