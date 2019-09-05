TRACKING DORIAN:The Latest On The Hurricane's Path
  • CBS 2On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    09:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMCBS 2 News at 11:00AM
    11:30 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Chicago, Chicago News, Metra, SouthWest Service, Train Delays

CHICAGO (CBS) — Train service on the Metra SouthWest Service Line is moving with extensive delays after a semi truck struck a bridge near Wrightwood Thursday morning, Metra said.

The semi overturned in the 7900 block of South Kedizie around 6:30 a.m. and was leaking fuel, according to Chicago police.

Service was halted to wait for inspection of the bridge.

Trains service resumed around 8:30 a.m., according to a tweet from Metra.

No injuries were reported.

This is a developing story. 