CHICAGO (CBS) — Train service on the Metra SouthWest Service Line is moving with extensive delays after a semi truck struck a bridge near Wrightwood Thursday morning, Metra said.
The semi overturned in the 7900 block of South Kedizie around 6:30 a.m. and was leaking fuel, according to Chicago police.
Service was halted to wait for inspection of the bridge.
Metra Alert SWS – Inbound and outbound trains may be operating with extensive delays due to a truck striking a bridge. The bridge has been inspected and trains are moving.
— Metra SWS (@metraSWS) September 5, 2019
Trains service resumed around 8:30 a.m., according to a tweet from Metra.
No injuries were reported.
This is a developing story.