CHICAGO (CBS) — Members of Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s administration are headed to Japan on Friday for the administration’s first overseas trade mission.
The delegation to the annual U.S. Midwest Japan Conference will be in Tokyo from Friday through Wednesday of next week, touting the strengths of the Illinois economy and opportunities for investment in foreign companies, according to a news release.
Those in attendance will include Pritzker Chief of Staff Anne Caprara; Deputy Governor for Budget and Economy Dan Hynes; and Acting Director of the Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity Erin Guthrie. The full delegation includes more than 30 business and development leaders from around the state.
ComEd, the Illinois Manufacturers’ Association, the digital parking reservation service SpotHero, and business innovation center mHub will be among the companies and organizations represented.
“Our state has enjoyed a strong relationship with Japan for decades, and with this first overseas trip, this administration looks forward to building on those deep ties,” Gov. Pritzker said in a news release. “With a diverse and growing economy, world-class education system, and our status as one of the world’s most vital transportation hubs, Illinois is a smart investment, and this administration will continue to spread that message far and wide.”
The release noted that Illinois was a founding member of the U.S. Midwest Japan Association and has operated a trade and investment office in Japan for 30 years. Bilateral trade between Illinois and Japan exceeded $12 billion last year alone, the release said.