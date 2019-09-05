CHICAGO (CBS) — The Bears were the first to score in their inaugural game of the NFL’s centennial season against the Green Bay Packers on Thursday evening – with a field goal.
The crowd at Soldier Field cheered as Eddy Pineiro kicked the 38-yard field goal with just over 4 minutes to go in the first quarter. It was his first field goal of his career with the Bears.
It was also the Bears’ first field goal since a failed field goal ended in a double-doink – and ended the Bears’ season – back in January.
As Chicago sports fans not-so-fondly remember, the Bears were poised to win a single-game NFC wildcard playoff with a field goal by kicker Cody Parkey. But Parkey’s 43-yard field goal attempt bounced off the left upright and crossbar of the goalpost, and the Bears lost the game 16-15.
Parkey was released from his contract with the Bears in March.
And while Pineiro’s field goal Thursday night brought some jubilation to the stands, it was short-lived. The Packers got the first touchdown of the game – and of the 2019 season – early in the second quarter, putting them up 7-3.