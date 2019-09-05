



— A South Side teen lost more than 20 pounds in two weeks in an effort to make weight for his football team and follow his dream.

He reached his goal, but then the league’s goals changed.

CBS 2’s Tara Molina shared R.J. Beacham’s story Thursday night, and looked into how it all happened.

R.J. is in his element on the football field.

“My ultimate goal is to get to the NFL,” he said.

R.J. started playing in the Mount Greenwood’s Metro Youth Football League when he was 4 years old, and he has been looking forward to the season ever since.

R.J. was benched last year, over the weight limit for the League.

He told us this year, with his mom’s supervision, he was prepared to do everything possible to make it.

“His coach told him: ‘You’re at 192. If you get down to 165, you’ll cross,’” said R.J.’s mother, Shaunta Williams.

“What I’ve done is a liquid fast that is kind of like a meal replacement,” R.J. said.

It involved protein shakes, zero-calorie drinks, and vitamins, along with exercise and determination.

It was hard, but he did it,” Williams said.

The efforts got R.J. down to 165 pounds in time for the weigh-in.

“The coach shook his hand and said: ‘Good job kid, you made it across. I’m proud of you,’” Williams said.

R.J. told his team.

“(I said): ‘I made it! I made it!’ And then everybody started jumping on me,” he said.

But the excitement didn’t last long. They said a coach caught up with R.J.’s mom and let her know he was marked heavy – five pounds over the weight limit.

“He said even though I did a good job, it wasn’t good enough,” Beacham said.

On the team’s website, the weight limit for 12- to 14-year-olds is 160 pounds.

CBS 2’s Molina reached out to team and requested an interview. She got a statement from Mount Greenwood Colts recording secretary Val McKee, which read:

“The rules we follow in regards to weight limits at each level are set by the Metro League, this is the league our organization belongs to. We do not make up these rules and this is no surprise to our tackle football players. The Metro League weighed him last week along with all of our other players as they do every season prior to the season beginning. The Metro League board are the ones who will not allow us to play him. The weight limits are listed on our website… under the ‘football’ tab. Should you have any further questions or concerns, we recommend you reach out to the Metro League.”

But what remains unclear why R.J.’s family was told he’d be fine at 165 – playoff weight – until he weighed in there.

“I plan on showing my child that I believe in him. I’m encouraging him,” Williams said. “What he went through meant something, and I plan on this not happening to another kid.”

“At the end of the day, always say to yourself: ‘I will never quit. If this is what I want to do, I’ve got to do it,” R.J. said as he held back years.

Weight limits are set by the Metro Football League in the interest of safety. Molina asked the organization R.J. plays for why a coach would tell him he could pass at five pounds heavier than that limit, but that question was not addressed.