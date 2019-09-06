CHICAGO (CBS) — Dramatic body cam video released Friday night shows a deadly police shooting the night officers went looking for an Elgin couple who said they had been carjacked, kidnapped and brought to Chicago.
The video is disturbing.
The footage, released by the Civilian Office of Police Accountability shows the end of that search inside an apartment near Grand and Melvina.
On July 8 an officer fired several shots, killing 41-year-old Luis Vasquez after he appears to reach for a weapon from the couch.
From another angle an object police say was a gun can be seen on the ground.
It turns out it wasn’t a random kidnapping.
Everyone involved knew each other.
The officer is on administrative leave.
COPA’s investigation is still underway.