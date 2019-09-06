CHICAGO (CBS) — Police in south suburban Riverdale said the body of a woman who was paritally burned was found Thursday morning.
Illinois State Police from the Major Crimes Taskforce were contacted for the investigation regarding the unidentified female. She was found in an alley in the 14000 block of Atlantic Avenue.
A woman is found dead. Her burned body left next to this dumpster in an alley in Riverdale. One family fearing it could be their loved one. They reported her missing earlier this week. @cbschicago pic.twitter.com/hpl52KH04h
— Vi Nguyen (@ViNguyen) September 6, 2019
According to authorities, detectives are looking into missing persons reported in the area. They are awaiting identification from the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office. But it was determined that the woman was strangled to death.
If you have any information regarding this incident, or information on a missing person from the area, please contact the Riverdale Police Department Detective Division 708-841-2203.