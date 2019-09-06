CHICAGO (CBS) — David Giurgiu, a nurse at Northshore Glenbrook Hospital, was arrested and charged with sexually assaulting at least two patients, police said Friday.
Giurgiu, 26, of Glencoe, was arrested at the Glenview Police Department and charged with Aggravated Criminal Sexual Assault and Criminal Sexual Abuse.
The charges came after two patients at the hospital complained about Giurgiu’s behavior.
In the first incident, in November of 2018, a woman in her 70s said she was groped inappropriately by Giurgiu, but after a police investigation charges were not pursued at the time.
Then, this past August, a female patient in her 50s complained that she was abused by Giurgiu. This time, detectives and prosecutors were able to make a case and file charges.
Police believe there could be one more victim.
A background check on Giurgiu’s record found to prior arrests.
Northshore Glenbrook Hospital administrators have cooperated in the investigation, police said.
“We do not tolerate any behavior that threatens their safety or well-being,” the hospital said in a statement. “We have terminated the individual’s employment and are cooperating with local authorities in their investigation of the matter.”