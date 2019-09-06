CHICAGO (CBS) — The National Weather Service is warning about “life-threatening waves” along the lakefront from Friday afternoon through Saturday morning.
According to the National Weather Service, winds are expected to increase to 15 to 25 mph Friday afternoon over the lake, creating dangerous waves.
A beach hazards statement has been issued from 3 p.m. Friday through 7 a.m. Saturday, due to waves of up to 7 feet high, and strong rip currents and structural currents on Lake Michigan.
Anyone visiting the beaches on Lake Michigan in northeastern Illinois and northwestern Indiana should stay out of the water, due to the risk of being swept out into deeper water.
No lifeguards are on duty at Chicago’s beaches, which close for swimming after Labor Day.
The National Weather Service also has issued a small craft advisory from 3 p.m. Friday through 4 a.m. Saturday, warning inexperienced sailors and anyone with a small boat to avoid going out on the lake.