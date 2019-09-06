



A Cicero bowling alley has reopened after a brutal attack left 28-year-old Damante Williams hospitalized and in a medically induced coma. Now police are searching for his attacker.

The brawl took place Wednesday night, and video footage shows Damante being hit with the bowling ball.

“I’m just not strong enough to see it all,” said Damante’s mother Tamekio Williams.

Tamekio said she can’t watch the moment her son was hit in the head.

The severe injury sent him to Loyola University Medical Center in Maywood where he was in a coma.

His mother is grateful he woke up feeling better Friday.

“Damante is improving slowly but surely,” she said.

But she said he has a long way to go in his recovery process.

“They were bowling, having a good time, and to my understanding they bumped, like bumped into each other,” she said. “What in your thought process tells you to do that to another human being?”

Cicero police have a photo of the man they believe is behind the bowling ball attack.

Detectives said shortly after he hit Damante in the head, he drove off in a 2018 Range Rover with Wisconsin plates.

They are asking anyone with information to please come forward.

“The Lord says, “Vengeance is mine,” and I trust God to bring you to justice,” said Tamekio.

Cicero police said no one dialed 911 during or after the attack. Instead, someone ran outside and got an officer’s attention.

CBS 2 reached out to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation for details based on the suspect’s plate but had not heard back yet Friday night.