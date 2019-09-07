CHICAGO (CBS)– A man was carjacked at gunpoint in the Bucktown neighborhood.
According to Chicago police, a 56-year-old man was seated in his gray Lexus SUV in an alley in the 2100 block of West North Avenue when he was approached by three unknown men.
Police said the man was pulled him out of the vehicle at gunpoint. The offenders took the victim’s personal property before fleeing with his vehicle, Chicago police said.
The victim told police, at least two of the three offenders were armed with a weapon.
The victim did not report any injuries and no offenders are in custody.
Area North detectives are investigating.