CHICAGO (CBS) — Kanye West is bringing his Sunday Service concert series to Chicago with a show Sunday morning.

But some religious leaders say the title is not music for everyone’s ears.

The crowds will listen to something that’s part musical experience and part religious experience.

The Sunday Service is complete with a choir and described as Christian based, including a variety of gospel and hip hop songs.

The service will include messages of positivity to Chicago’s youth.

But does hip hop come to mind with Sunday services?

“No, that’s a new phenomenon, but I applaud it if it’s giving young people hope,” said Bishop Larry Trotter of Sweet Holy Spirit.

Trotter and Father Michael Pfleger of Saint Sabina are in tune with West’s message.

“Anything positive that brings people together in fellowship is a good thing,” said Pfleger.

“I think that he can get the attention of some of the young people that maybe some of us on the pulpit are missing,” said Trotter.

West’s prior Sunday Services are described as not following any specific denomination and rarely including sermons.

Trotter suggests without a homily or sermon it’s debatable if it’s a religious service at all.

“I would hope he’s not an island that goes from city to city gathering these young people and give them no direction before they leave,” he said.

And when asked what he’d think if it’s all a publicity stunt to sell music, Trotter said, “Then I would be disappointed because he is strong enough to promote and carry music without a choir, without a church feel.”

On West’s website is a list of songs with the title “Jesus Is King,” possibly teasing an album release later this month.

The free event kicks off at 9 a.m. at the Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island.

Tickets were available at 11 a.m. Saturday, but all were claimed within minutes.

Some were going for more than $1,000 on internet sites.