CHICAGO (CBS)– One person died and two others were injured in a shooting in the Little Village neighborhood Saturday morning, according to the Chicago Fire Department.

According to police, the shooting took place at 3116 S. Harding Ave. just before 6:30 a.m, according to Chicago fire officials.

According to Chicago police, the three victims entered their vehicle when “an unknown male offender inside a vehicle begins firing shots at the victim’s vehicle.”

CFD officials said the three injured were taken to Mount Sinai hospital.

A 46-year-old victim who was the driver sustained gunshot wounds to the face and was pronounced dead at the hospital.

A 26-year-old victim remains in critical condition and a 38-year-old victim’s condition has been stabilized.

Area Central detectives are investigating.

This is a developing story.