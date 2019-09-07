  • CBS 2On Air

CHICAGO (CBS)– There was a second spill into the water in northwest Indiana, this one by U.S Steel.

U.S. Steel told CBS 2 they noticed an “oil sheen” on the water at their Midwest plants, which dumps into Burns Ditch.

To be on the safe side, the Indiana American Water Company shut down its Ogden Dunes Treatment facility in Portage, Indiana.

Indiana American Water uses water from two Lake Michigan intakes in northwest Indiana.

They say the spill hasn’t impacted the water and they’re keeping an eye on things, with constant testing.