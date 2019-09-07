Fantasy Football Start And Sit Week 1: Start Lamar Jackson And Mark Ingram Against DolphinsFantasy Football Today experts Jamey Eisenberg and Dave Richard break down which players you should start and which you should avoid in Week 1.

Titans-Browns Preview: Can Mayfield, Beckham Make Cleveland A Contender?The Browns could contend in the rough-and-tumble AFC North, but need to put it together on the field, starting with the Titans in Week 1.

Trubisky Sacked 5 Times As Bears Lose NFL Centennial Opener To PackersThe Monsters of the Midway showed up for the NFL's season opener. They were wearing gold, green and white.

Grand Slam For Kyle Schwarber As Cubs Clobber BrewersKyle Schwarber's grand slam capped a five-run sixth inning and powered the Chicago Cubs to a victory over the Milwaukee Brewers on Thursday night in the opener of a crucial four-game series.

REDEMPTION: Pineiro Kicks 38-Yard Field Goal To Put Bears On Board vs. PackersThe Bears were the first to score in their inaugural game of the NFL’s centennial season against the Green Bay Packers on Thursday evening – with a field goal.

11 Strikeouts For Reynaldo Lopez As White Sox Beat ClevelandChicago right-hander Reynaldo Lopez pitched a one-hitter against the Indians on Thursday for his first big league complete game, a win that gave the White Sox a split of the four-game series.