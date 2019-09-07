CHICAGO (CBS) — Three people were shot in Chicago’s Little Village neighborhood Saturday morning, and now police are searching for who is responsible.
The victims were inside a restaurant before the incident, and the three were hit inside a Jeep at 31st and Harding around 6:15 a.m.
The shooting sent three people to the hospital and detectives looking for a killer.
Police said a 26-year-old and a 38-year-old were shot multiple times. The 46-year-old driver was shot twice in the face and later died at Mount Sinai Hospital.
According to police data, these types of crime scenes are less common this year compared to the same time last year.
Shooting incidents in the district are down 13%. Murders are down 9%.
As for the latest crime, it’s unclear what sparked the violence or if the victims knew their attacker.
Police are looking for the shooter and for help finding who’s responsible.
Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or, to remain anonymous, send information via cpdtip.com.