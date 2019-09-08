CHICAGO (CBS)– Kanye West returns to Chicago for his “Sunday Service” concert series.

The rapper will perform Sunday morning to a sold out crowd at Northerly Island.

Sunday Service kicks off at 9 a.m.

Chicago police said officers will be at the free event for security.

The free tickets sold out within minutes after being made available online Saturday.

The line to get into the pavilion for Kanye West’s Sunday Service extends to the Shedd Aquarium. @cbschicago pic.twitter.com/ASgLTipZrq — Vi Nguyen (@ViNguyen) September 8, 2019

Fans arrived bright and early, waiting in line to get into the pavilion when gates open at 7 a.m.

Fans are ready for Kanye West’s “Sunday Service” in Chicago. This is the beginning of the line to get into the pavilion at Northerly Island. @cbschicago pic.twitter.com/UY9nUGC5JW — Vi Nguyen (@ViNguyen) September 8, 2019

One fan has been at the concert venue since midnight and another since 2 a.m.

Connor Hickox said he’s a huge Kanye fan and has been following the Sunday Service concert series online.

“I don’t think it’s really controversial, if people want to listen to it and whatever they think about it or whatever they think about the message behind it is is up to them,” he said.

West’s Sunday Service is described as a gospel concert.

In the past, it has been hosted in different cities, including Dayton, Ohio where he honored the lives of people affected by a mass shooting there last month.

The event features a choir and messages of positivity and rarely includes sermons.

Some Chicago pastors question the Sunday Service while others don’t have a problem with it.

One pastor believes it’s a good thing if West is able to bring Chicago teens together. But wonders about the timing and whether the rapper is teasing ahead to something else.

“I would hope he’s not an island going from city to city gathering these young people and give them no direction before they leave,” the pastor said.

On West’s website, there is a picture of what appears to be a new track list titled “Jesus Is King” with a possible release date for the end of this month.

As for the Sunday Service concert series you can also stream it online at 9 a.m.