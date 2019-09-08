CHICAGO (CBS)– A man returning home from a wedding was attacked in his Logan Square residence early Sunday morning, according to Chicago police.
Police said the 45-year-old man was returning home, to the 1700 block of North Rockwell Street around 3:30 a.m., when four to six unknown men approached him and “starting flashing gang signs.”
The victim continued to walk towards his residence, police said.
“Once inside the building one of the offenders produced a handgun and began to strike the victim multiple times in the face,” Chicago police said in a press release.
Police said a struggle ensued and the victim fell back. The offender fired shots multiple times at the victim in the hallway, striking the victim twice in the foot, police said.
The offenders then fled the scene. No one is in custody and area north detectives are investigating.
The victim was transported to St. Mary hospital by ambulance where he was treated and released.