



— Marca Bristo, one of Chicago’s and the nation’s most prominent advocates for people with disabilities, died Sunday morning.

Access Living of Metropolitan Chicago, which Bristo founded 40 years ago, announced Bristo’s death from cancer on Twitter Sunday morning. Bristo was 66.

Access Living of Metropolitan Chicago announced Bristo's death from cancer on Twitter Sunday morning. Bristo's funeral will be private and for family only. Plans for a public memorial are to be determined.

Bristo broke her neck and was left paralyzed from the chest down in a diving accident in 1977. In a video published by Access Living, Bristo said in those days, “accessibility in Chicago and around the country was not to be seen. It was sort of like moving around a third-world country in many respects if you were in a wheelchair.”

In another video published by Rush University Medical Center, where Bristo was a trustee, she said she suffered in many other ways as a result of the accident.

“I lost my home because it had stairs. I lost my job. I lost my income. I lost my health insurance,” she said. “But I didn’t lose my friends or my family, and I didn’t lose that sort of fighting spirit.”

Bristo said she once had she and her friends had to time their outings based on whether there was a bathroom available – since even when someone in a wheelchair could get into an establishment, the bathrooms often were not accessible.

“And it took me a while to really grasp that this was a matter of discrimination,” Bristo said. “It really took a while for me to let go of my belief that I just had to suck it up, basically, and accept my limitations.”

But as she put it, she came to realize that “my wheelchair wasn’t too wide for the doors; the doors were too narrow for my wheelchair.”

Bristo went on to found Access Living, which brought the independent living movement for people with disabilities to Illinois. The organization was part of the Rehabilitation Institute of Chicago until 1984, when it became an independent nonprofit.

Bristo and Access Living are credited with getting the Chicago Transit Authority to make all buses accessible. The organization also initiated a disability housing coalition, which led to the creation of the Office of Disability Policy within the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.

Bristo also helped craft the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990.

“When you think about it, first off, everybody said it couldn’t be done. So you had this group of people – many of whom couldn’t see, couldn’t walk, couldn’t hear, didn’t think the way other people did – and here we were trying to pass the biggest civil rights law since the Civil Rights Act of 1964. And everybody said, ‘You’re never going to do it,’” Bristo said in the Rush video. “And we did it.”

Bristo was appointed by President Bill Clinton as chair of the National Council on Disability in 1994, and she held the role until 2002. She also served as president of the United States International Council on Disabilities, served as a member of the Obama Foundation Inclusion Council, and co-chaired the Human Rights Watch Disability Advisory Committee.

Numerous local officials and leaders honored Bristo’s memory on Twitter Sunday, including Mayor Lori Lightfoot, Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle, and former Obama Senior Adviser Valerie Jarrett.

Mayor Lori Lightfoot said: "Saddened to hear of the passing of Marca Bristo, a fierce advocate for disability rights who changed lives through the nationally-recognized nonprofit she founded, Access Living. Her leadership will be missed. Keeping her family in my prayers during this difficult time."

Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle said: "Saddened to learn of the passing of Marca Bristo. A true advocate and powerful voice for the disabled. It goes without question that our society is simply better because she lived. Rest in power, Marca. Your legacy will be everlasting."

An indefatigable advocate, teacher & dear friend of mine for over 20 years, Marca improved the lives of countless people with disabilities & made everyone she touched a better person. 💔

Read – Bristo made us all listen, including me https://t.co/kaE44Rjvg3 via @SunTimes — Valerie Jarrett (@ValerieJarrett) September 8, 2019

Access Living said Bristo will have a private funeral for family only, and plans for a public memorial are to be determined.