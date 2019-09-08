CHICAGO (CBS) — The rain did not put a damper on the celebration at the Mexican Independence Day Parade on Sunday.
The colorful display of Mexican heritage stepped off on 26th Street between Albany and Kostner avenues in the Little Village neighborhood.
Crowds lined up for floats, horseback riders, mariachi bands and other performers.
Performers waved Mexican flags and danced in the street to commemorate Mexico’s independence from Spain in 1810.
The parade turned 50 this year. The theme of this year’s procession was “Celebrando Raices,” which celebrates the indigenous roots of the people who call Little Village home.