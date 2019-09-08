CHICAGO (CBS) – Overnight parking bans in Chicago’s suburbs are hardly a new trend, but the rules still catch drivers by surprise.
Towns enact the bans for good reasons, including:
- Preventing drivers from abandoning vehicles.
- Assisting police departments on overnight patrols
- Allowing for safe snow plowing and street cleaning.
(Many Chicago drivers get bit by the Dec. 1 snow parking bans in the city and get hit with fines. It happens every year even though the rules have been around for a while.)
Suburban drivers are often frustrated by the fines—like in Riverside, where a parking ticket can cost $50.
Often, CBS 2 Morning Insider Lauren Victory reports, the signs warning of the ban are hard to find.
Victory found similar issues in other places, including Tinley Park and Palos Hills, where signs are only posted at the beginning of a street.
CBS 2 found a problem in Evanston this summer, where residents said street cleaning no parking signs are too small and hard to read. Resident Allen Feuerstein said the suburb’s signs are about half the size of Chicago’s.