CHICAGO (CBS)– A security guard was shot in the Little Village neighborhood early Sunday morning.
According to Chicago police, two men were inside a party, in the 3200 block of West Cermak Road, and one of them was observed dropping a handgun on the floor.
Police a 36-year-old male security guard working the venue retrieved the gun and placed it inside his waistband before escorted the men out.
The two men escorted out of the party called their friends, police said, and a group of unknown men then drove up to the venue in a 2019 Dodge Ram and placed the security guard at gunpoint.
“One of the men being escorted out then took the handgun out of the security guard’s waistband and shot him twice in the leg before entering the Dodge and leaving the scene,” a police spokesperson said in a press release.
Officials said the security guard got into his personal vehicle and drove to 28th and Kendzie where he was able to get the attention of police in a squad car, who called an ambulance.
The security guard’s condition was stabilized at Mount Sinai Hospital.
Police said the offenders are not in custody and Area Central detectives are investigating the incident that took place around 3:15 a.m.
The victim was in possession of a valid FOID card and Concealed Carry License, police said.