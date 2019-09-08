



— In 24 hours, some tenants in the western suburbs will be homeless.

They are being kicked out of an apartment complex in Aurora. And as CBS 2’s Jeremy Ross reported, some are wondering why city leaders aren’t doing more to help.

For weeks, the landlord has been offering to put up displaced residents at a hotel in North Aurora – but that goes only through noon Monday.

A representative for the landlord said the City of Aurora wants too much in terms of repairs for the place the tenants were living in. As a result, dozens of lives are in limbo.

Last week, a handful of renters packed up their things at the building at 480 Garfield Ave. in Aurora. Signs mounted on the building read, “Unsafe structure,” and, “Vacate the building immediately.”

Tenants at the former YMCA turned apartment complex said they were warned last Monday that they would have to go.

“It’s sad, man,” said Earl Mabry. “We really don’t know where to go after this. After Monday, we’re basically homeless – me and my kids and their mother.”

The landlord has paid for dozens to stay at the North Aurora hotel, while the city asks the property owner to address building issues.

The City of Aurora said several concerns began back on June 12, when a basement flood damaged electrical gear – resulting in a fire.

The owner tried to repair the damage, but it was not enough. The Aurora Building Department said on Aug. 2, fire officials posted the building as unsafe. Days later, there was a sign posted saying the building was unlawfully occupied, and on Aug. 29, the fire alarm and some smoke detectors were not working.

The City of Aurora added that no one should have been living in the 480 Garfield Ave. building from mid-June through the present. Mabry was asking where the city was when it came to those once living in the building.

“We’ve been trying to get in touch with the people of Aurora – even the mayor,” Mabry said. “Don’t nobody seem to care.”

CBS 2 has reached out to the City of Aurora for comment. CBS 2’s message had not been returned as of Sunday evening.