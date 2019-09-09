CHICAGO (CBS)– The Chicago Election Board is mailing voter cards to the city’s 1.5 million registered voters in the hopes of gaining voter emails.
According to commissioners, the Election Board has roughly one-fifth of voter emails, which includes most of the younger voters and voters who have recently used online registration.
“The majority of ‘legacy’ voters who have been on the rolls longer do not have email addresses on file,” commissioners said in a written release.
Chairwoman Marisel Hernandez said the invitation to join the email list will be mailed out with new voter cards.
Board representatives explained that email addresses allow officials to reach more voters at election time.
Officials said the emails will not be shared with “any outside organizations” and will only be used for “election-related business.”