CHICAGO (CBS) — There’s no time for a pity party in the NFL.

Instead of feeling sorry for themselves about that week one flop, the Chicago Bears must quickly get ready to see a familiar face in Denver on Sunday.

CBS 2’s Megan Mawicke reports on how the team is picking up the pieces in Lake Forest.

The Bears were back on the practice field, their deflating dud to the Green Bay Packers in the rear view mirror.

“You identify the problem, you fix it and you move on. You don’t dwell on it. I’m going to use it, but we have literally moved on to Denver,” said head coach Matt Nagy.

And to former Bears defensive coordinator Vic Fangio now the Denver Broncos head coach.

So does Fangio and Denver have an edge since he knows the Bears personnel and playbook so well?

“He knows the type of players we have here. Also the type of guys we have on defense. He knows our strengths and also our weaknesses. But it’s tough one,” said Bears safety Eddie Jackson.

“That’ll be the biggest question from everybody is how does Vic attack us and how do we attack him,” Nagy said. “But in the end it will come down to the players on both sides.”

The Bears are already underdogs against Denver, and the Broncos haven’t even played their first game yet.

That’s Monday night, which the Bears will be watching in the hopes of getting a head start on scouting for this game.