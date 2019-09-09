CHICAGO (CBS)– A man was killed by a hit-and-run driver early Saturday morning in Waukegan.
Waukegan police responded to the scene in the 2400 block of Washington Street around 12:30 a.m. and found the victim in the street in serious condition.
Police said the victim was transported by Waukegan fire officials to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.
While the identity has not been released, the victim has been described as a man in his 50s.
Officials believe the offender was driving a black sedan and was traveling, at a high speed, eastbound on Washington Street. According to Waukegan police, witnesses in the area described hearing a “very loud exhaust.”
Anyone with information is asked to call the Waukegan Police Department’s “Tip-Line” at 847-360-9001.
This is a developing story.