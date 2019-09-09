  • CBS 2On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:37 PMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    12:37 AMComics Unleashed
    01:07 AMCBS 2 News at 10:00PM
    01:42 AMPaid Program
    02:11 AMPaid Program
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Calumet City, Calumet City Shooting

CALUMET CITY, Ill. (CBS) — A man was shot and wounded Monday evening in Calumet City.

Around 6:30 p.m., Calumet City police and paramedics were called to Torrence and Harding avenues for a report of someone having been shot.

Officers found a 23-year-old man from Burnham at the scene with a gunshot wound, police said.

The victim was taken to a local hospital where he was being treated. Police did not specify his condition.

Anyone with information was asked to call Calumet City police at (708) 868-2500.