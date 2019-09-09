



Photo: Taco Mucho/Yelp

Interested in finding out about the freshest new spots in Chicago? From a casual taqueria to a brewery and event space, read on for a list of the newest destinations to make their debut recently.

Taco Mucho

Photo: Taco Mucho/Yelp

A new addition to West Town, Taco Mucho is a spot to score tacos and more that’s located at 1115 W. Fulton Market.

Courtesy of Ron Aleman, this casual taqueria serves up tacos, shared plates and sandwiches in a casual atmosphere. Try the chorizo burger, bacon-wrapped Jalisco dog and the veggie tacos filled with shishito peppers, blistered corn, roasted poblano and queso fresco.

Club 77

Photo: CLUB 77/Yelp

Head over to 77 W. Wacker Drive in the Loop and you’ll find Club 77, a new cocktail bar and beer bar, offering sandwiches and more.

According to the business’ Facebook page, “Club 77 is a Chicago influenced dining experience from Executive Chef Patrick Sheerin and the team behind Le Sud.”

At the posh spot, expect French-inspired fare. The menu offers items including corn puree soup du jour with coconut and popcorn to start; avocado toast with sorrel crème fraiche and pumpkin seeds; and mezze rigatoni with fried chickpeas, cinnamon, coconut and sungold tomato sauce.

Old Pueblo Cantina

Photo: OLD Pueblo Cantina/Yelp

Old Pueblo Cantina is a cocktail bar, venues and event space and Mexican spot, that recently opened its doors at 1200 W. Webster Ave. in Lincoln Park.

Drop by Old Pueblo Cantina for happy hour with margaritas, mezcal, wine and beer. Inspired by the flavors of Arizona and Sonora, Mexico, this eatery serves up enchiladas, chimichangas and tacos.

The menu features tropical guacamole with red mango, pineapple, jicama and cilantro, lobster and corn chile relleno and a roasted vegetable taco platter.

Utopian Tailgate

Photo: ashley a./Yelp

Stop by 1608 N. Wells St. in Old Town Triangle and you’ll find Utopian Tailgate, a lounge and sports bar.

Per the business’ Facebook page, “Located on the roof of Piper’s Alley, Utopian Tailgate is Chicago’s hottest new venue. Quirky decorations adorn the 300-person indoor/outdoor space, complete with bungalows, giant connect-4, beer pong a la carte, art, music and so much more.”

Midwest Coast Brewing Company

Photo: lindsay s./Yelp

Stop by 2137 W. Walnut St. in West Town and you’ll find Midwest Coast Brewing Company, a brewery, venues and event space and food truck.

“We’re regular folks who love making great beer and sharing it with those around us,” as stated on the business’ Facebook page.

Located in a 2,400 square-foot space, this brewery is BYOF (bring your own food), dog-friendly and has industrial chic vibes.