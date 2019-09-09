PALOS HILLS, Ill. (CBS) — Activists on Monday kept up the pressure on Palos Township Trustee Sharon Brannigan to resign.
“We’re still here demanding that Brannigan resigns and demanding that the board pass a motion to censure Brannigan,” one woman said as Brannigan watched. “And guess what – we’re not going away. We’re not going away anytime soon.”
The #ResignBrannigan Coalition packed a meeting of the Palos Township Board on Monday, taking issue with social media posts by Brannigan they say are anti-Muslim.
Brannigan also served on the Cook County Commission on Women’s Issues, but stepped down from that commission. Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle called on Brannigan to resign from the commission more than two years ago over the accusations of anti-Muslim social media posts.
One of the posts some time ago read: “What’s Palos doing? Why are all our schools filling with Middle East students without proper documentation?”
Another Facebook post from 2015 criticizes the community’s Muslim population for “keeping themselves and their activities hidden” from others.
Brannigan says she is not against Muslims.
Activists on Monday also demanded that the township fire Monterrey Security, an armed private security firm they say was hired for at least one meeting.
The protesters charged that hiring the company was intimidating and dangerous, as well as fiscally irresponsible.