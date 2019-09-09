CHICAGO (CBS) —A report by the Civilian Office of Police Accountability claims that Chicago Police Officer Patrick Kelly shot his friend Michael LaPorta and lied about it for nearly 10 years.
Here are the main takeaways from the report.
-
- Kelly claims that on the night of Jan. 11, 2010, he and LaPorta were hanging out at his house after a night of drinking, and LaPorta went into Kelly’s bedroom where the officer kept his gun in his nightstand. Kelly claims he saw LaPorta through the door holding the gun in his left hand and aiming it at his own temple, and claims he tried to take the gun from LaPorta before it discharged.
-
- LaPorta said this was not what happened – all that matches in their stories was that they were hanging out at Kelly’s house after going out drinking. LaPorta said he saw Kelly beating his own dog, confronted him about it, and decided to leave. He said he was afraid Kelly was going to shoot something and he flinched, and then he felt Kelly shooting and the next thing he knew he was in the hospital.
-
- Kelly claimed LaPorta had talked about having problems with his girlfriend and said he sometimes wanted to go to sleep and never wake up. LaPorta said he was a happy person and had not been suicidal at the time of the shooting.
-
- Kelly said LaPorta held the gun with his left hand and shot himself in the head. LaPorta himself and his family members said he is right-handed and only uses his left hand as the dominant hand when eating. LaPorta’s family members said when he had fired shotguns previously, he did so with his left hand.
-
- Investigators said there are issues affecting the reliability of LaPorta’s ‘testimony – given that he did not regain his ability to speak and began recalling memories of the night of the shooting until three years later, and also given that he was drunk at the time of the incident. But investigators noted that Kelly’s testimony also lacked reliability, as he was also drunk and as physical evidence did not match up with his statements.
-
- Investigators concluded that it is “more probably true than not” that Kelly shot LaPorta, and made multiple false statements about it.
-
- COPA recommended that Kelly be fired from the Chicago Police Department.