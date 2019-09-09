CHICAGO (CBS) — A police officer was injured Monday night after chasing a suspect in Rogers Park.
The officer was injured with a cut to his hand around 7:50 p.m. in the 1200 block of West Arthur Avenue – near the Loyola Red Line stop, according to information from police and fire officials.
The 54-year-old officer was taken to St. Francis Hospital in Evanston. Police said his injury was minor.
The 26-year-old suspect was apprehended at Devon and Lakewood avenues and taken to Weiss Memorial Hospital, officials said.