Sky Face A Tough Test In Playoff ReturnNew head coach James Wade took an underachieving Sky team and quickly turned it into to a 20-win team that made the playoffs for the first time in three seasons.

Blackhawks 'INJN' License Plate To Be RevokedIt hearkens back to a time when white actors played Native Americans in movies, when Native Americans were targets of ridicule.

Fantasy Football Waiver Wire: Marquise Brown, Jamison Crowder Must-Adds After Week 1 PerformancesThe pair of wide receivers had big games in Week 1 and if they're still out there in your league, you want to grab them now.

Hoerner 3 Hits, 4 RBIs In Debut, Cubs Beat Padres 10-2Nico Hoerner went from sitting on his couch in Oakland and watching the Chicago Cubs on TV on Sunday to having a remarkable major league debut with them on Monday night.

Baseball Report: NL Central Only Interesting MLB Division RaceWith three weeks left in the MLB regular season, the NL Central, where the Cardinals lead the Cubs, is the only competitive division race.

Facing Fangio: The Bears Meet Up With An Ex-Defensive Coordinator On Sunday"He knows the type of players we have here. Also the type of guys we have on defense. He knows our strengths and also our weaknesses."