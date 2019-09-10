CHICAGO (CBS) — A toddler was shot in the head Tuesday morning in south suburban Chicago Heights.
Chicago Heights police said officers responded to multiple calls of shots fired shortly after 6 a.m. on the 1600 block of School Street.
A short time later, police learned a wounded 3-year-old girl was being driven to Franciscan Health Olympia Fields hospital.
Chicago Heights Police Chief Thomas Rogers said the girl’s mother told officers she had been driving on the 1600 block of School Street when she heard a noise that sounded like a tire popping. She then heard her daughter starting to cry in the back seat, and saw blood coming from her head.
The girl has been airlifted to Comer Children’s Hospital, where she is in critical condition, police said.
Chicago Heights police and the Illinois State Police crime scene investigators were processing the scene of the shooting.
Chicago Heights detectives and the South Suburban Major Crimes Taskforce were investigating.
Anyone with information on the shooting should call Chicago Heights detectives at 708-756-6422.