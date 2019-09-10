CHICAGO (CBS) — Police released video Tuesday of a bold burglary at a rental store on the Near South Side.
Surveillance video showed six men entering the Herc Rentals store at 2424 S. Wabash Ave. around 10:15 p.m. back on Thursday, Aug. 22.
Police said the suspects cut the chain on the front gate and forced the garage door open.
In the video, the suspects’ faces are covered as they run inside and haul out large boxes of tools and equipment.
The men made off in two dark sport-utility vehicles and one white sport-utility vehicle.
Area Central detectives were investigating Tuesday.