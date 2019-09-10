CHICAGO (CBS) — Following heavy storms in some areas, there is a hot week ahead for the Chicago area.
The early morning hours brought a lot of rain for the northern part of the area, including more than two inches of rain in Lake County, which is under a flood advisory due to potential for additional precipitation.
Areas including Waukegan, Warren, Zion and Beach Park could experience more rain, but that will be pushing east over the lake as the day goes on.
Temperatures in the area will feel like they are in the 90s Tuesday with due points near 70.
The feels like temperature at Midway will be around 95 at the hottest part of the day but will remain in the mid 80s even at 10 p.m.
Forecast:
Tuesday: Mostly cloudy. High 88
Wednesday: Some storms. High 85
Thursday: Partly cloudy. High 86
Friday: Morning showers. High 77
Saturday: Mostly sunny. High 75