Hoerner 3 Hits, 4 RBIs In Debut, Cubs Beat Padres 10-2Nico Hoerner went from sitting on his couch in Oakland and watching the Chicago Cubs on TV on Sunday to having a remarkable major league debut with them on Monday night.

Baseball Report: NL Central Only Interesting MLB Division RaceWith three weeks left in the MLB regular season, the NL Central, where the Cardinals lead the Cubs, is the only competitive division race.

Facing Fangio: The Bears Meet Up With An Ex-Defensive Coordinator On Sunday"He knows the type of players we have here. Also the type of guys we have on defense. He knows our strengths and also our weaknesses."

1st Career Homer For Mendick, 31st Homer Of Season For Abreu, As White Sox Top AngelsDanny Mendick hit his first career home run, Jose Abreu got his 31st of the season, and the Chicago White Sox beat the Los Angeles Angels on Sunday.

Brewers Score 5 Runs In 4th Inning Against Lester, Cubs LoseTyler Austin drove a pinch-hit, three-run homer during the Brewers' five-run fourth inning against Jon Lester, and Milwaukee beat the Chicago Cubs Sunday to tighten the NL wild-card race.

Ohtani Homers, Drives In 5 Runs As Angels Beat White Sox 8-7Shohei Ohtani hit a three-run home run and drove in a career-high five runs to help the Los Angeles Angels to an 8-7 victory over the Chicago White Sox on Saturday night.