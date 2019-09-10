CHICAGO (CBS) — A freight train derailed Tuesday afternoon in downstate Dupo, Illinois, near St. Louis. The derailment caused a fire, and thick black smoke could be seen for miles.
The St. Clair County Emergency Management Agency confirmed first responders were on the scene, but did not provide further details about injuries or the cause of the derailment.
St. Clair County EMA officials said Ameren crews were cutting power to nearby East Carondelet, Illinois, due to high tension wires over the fire.