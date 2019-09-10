OSWEGO, Ill. (CBS) — Police in Oswego shut down roads and put schools on lockdown after a man who might have been armed went on the run, but police said he ended up leaving the area.

Oswego police were called around 3:30 p.m. Tuesday to the 500 block of Torrington Court for a domestic incident. The person who called said an ex-boyfriend of one of the residents had just driven off in a red Chevrolet, after allegedly threatening and gesturing to shoot another resident, police said.

No gun was actually displayed, but the man was known to possess a gun, the caller told police.

A responding officer found the vehicle headed east on Wolf’s Crossing Road between Douglas Road North and Douglas Road South – at which time the driver pulled off the road and ran off, leaving the vehicle on the side of the road, police said.

The man was last seen running into a subdivision at the northwest corner of Wolf’s Crossing Road and Douglas Road North, police said.

A canine unit and a drone were dispatched and searched the area, including the grounds of the Fox Bend Golf Course. Wolf’s Crossing Road was also shut down between Southbury Boulevard and Douglas Road South, and two schools and a child care facility nearby were put on lockdown, police said.

Wolf’s Crossing Road was closed for about an hour and a half.

But police later made phone contact with the man and figured out he had been picked up by an acquaintance and had left the Oswego area, police said.

Oswego police on Tuesday night were not identifying the man, but were still actively investigating and do not believe there is a threat to the community.