CHICAGO (CBS) — A man was arrested in Evanston this week and charged with stalking a Chicago woman.

Jonathan Chain, 39, of Skokie, was arrested in the 1600 block of Greenwood Street in Evanston at 3:15 p.m. on Monday, Chicago Police said.

Jonathan Chain

Jonathan Chain, 39, is accused of stalking a 26-year-old Chicago woman. (Credit: Chicago Police)

He was accused of committing multiple acts of stalking a 26-year-old Chicago woman, and even going inside her home.

Chain was charged with one felony count each of stalking and residential burglary.

He appeared in Central Bond Court (Br. 1) on Tuesday. Bond information was not immediately available.