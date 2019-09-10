If you’re a theater fan, mark your calendars: there’s plenty to do when it comes to stage performances in Chicago this week, from a dinner show to a musical parody.
Teatro ZinZanni: ‘Love, Chaos & Dinner’
From the event description:
Teatro ZinZanni is a whirlwind of international cirque, comedy and cabaret served with a multi-course feast.
When: Wednesday, Sept. 11, 7 p.m.
Where: Spiegeltent ZaZou-Cambria Hotel Chicago Loop, 32 W. Randolph St.
Price: $89-$109
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
Out of Love (U.S. Premiere)
From the event description:
Trust. Betrayal. Loyalty. Humiliation. That’s what friends are for. Grace and Lorna have been inseparable since childhood, and vow one day to get out of their small English town and make something of themselves. But the world has different plans.
When: Thursday, Sept. 12, 8 p.m.
Where: Rivendell Theatre Ensemble, 5779 N. Ridge Ave.
Price: $16
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
‘The One: The Matrix Parody Musical’
From the event description:
Audiences will join Neo as he goes down the musical rabbit hole to learn his real purpose.
When: Friday, Sept. 13, 7:30 p.m.
Where: The Den Theatre, 1331 N. Milwaukee Ave.
Price: $12.50
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
