CHICAGO (CBS) — A woman struck by a stray bullet during a shooting in Chicago’s West Englewood neighborhood Tuesday is now in critical condition, police said.
A 21-year-old man was standing on the sidewalk shortly before 1 p.m. when a vehicle with two people inside drove by and shot him in the abdomen and back, police said. He was transported to Christ Hospital where he was stabilized.
A 35-year-old woman, who was in her house at the time of the shooting, was struck in the head by a stray bullet from the same weapon that went through her front window. She was taken to Christ Hospital in critical condition.
The gunmen fled the scene.
No one is in custody, and police are investigating.