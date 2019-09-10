CHICAGO (CBS) — A story you will see only on 2.

She’s 26 years old and uses a walker to get around. Kameisha Mosely relies on Pace Paratransit service to get her to her weekly appointments on time.

But for nearly two years, on time meant two hours late.

Her mother was so fed up, she reached out to CBS 2’s Suzanne Le Mignot for help.

“I get dropped off two hours late, every time,” said Kameisha Mosely, who attends a workshop at the Sertoma Centre in Alsip, to help her with her intellectual disability.

She is supposed to arrive at 8:00 in the morning. Mosely said each day, PACE Paratransit drops her off two hours late, and sometimes, even later.

“It’s a horrible feeling to get on the bus and got to ride around for that many hours, not knowing when you’re going to get off.”

Kameisha also has multiple sclerosis. She said there have been times when she’s needed to use the restroom while on the Pace Paratransit bus.

She brings a change of clothes because of the consistent two hour delay. The 26-year-old lives just 11 minutes from the Sertoma Centre.

“If this was your kid or your child, going through the same thing that I go through everyday, you would feel the same way I feel, because some days, I feel bad.”

Kameisha’s mom, Deldra Mosley, showed her phone records. In just the past three months, she has called PACE Paratranist at least 14 times. Each time, she said she was told the problem would be addressed, but Deldra said it hasn’t.

“If you don’t complain and do anything about it, you know it’s going to continue. I brought it to your guys attention because I feel like the story needed to get out there,” Mosley said.

Pace said Kameisha is using a shared ride service and has to wait for other pick ups and transfers. If she changes to an appointment time pick up, Pace can work with her to make sure she gets to her appointments on time.

Kameisha relies on a walker to get around. Deldra also called to complain about drivers not dropping her daughter, closer to their home.

“I think they need to have more training and have people there when they’re supposed to be and be prompt. Because you wouldn’t want anyone to do that to your loved one.”

Pace said there are no hard rules on how far from a door, a pick up or drop off must take place. It’s based on safety.

Pace said the mini-bus couldn’t navigate safely in the apartment building parking lot, but the driver did help Kameisha to the door at that location.