CHICAGO (CBS) — Two planes were involved in a minor accident at O’Hare Airport Wednesday.
An American Airlines plane struck another plane at Gate G-13, airline officials said.
Officials told CBS 2 the planes involved were SkyWest planes and they made contact on the tarmac. Officials said only one of the planes was moving at the time of the incident.
According to an American Airlines spokesperson, passengers on both aircrafts were deplaned at the gate.
“We are working to help them resume their travels as quickly as possible,” the spokesperson said in a written statement.
No injuries have been reported.
Damage was believed to be minor and officials said mechanics are inspecting the planes.
Developing …