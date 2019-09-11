  • CBS 2On Air

By Tara Molina
CHICAGO (CBS) — A 14-year-old football player was found unresponsive at the bottom of a swimming pool at Calumet High School in Gary Wednesday evening, authorities said.

Investigators said it happened after practice when the pool is kept open for football players.

Emergency vehicles rushed to Calumet High School for the possible drowning call.

It’s not entirely clear what led up to the incident. Investigators only said he was rushed to Community Hospital in Munster.

His condition was not available, but CBS 2 was told he was alive and receiving treatment Wednesday night.

High school officials said they could not give any more information, but their thoughts are with the boy and his family.

