CHICAGO (CBS)– Wednesday is going to be a muggy, humid day in the Chicago area.
According to CBS 2 meteorologist Megan Glaros, scattered showers and storms are predicted for Wednesday afternoon and evening. Isolated strong to severe storms are possible, mostly north of I-80.
Temperatures will be in the upper 80s, bringing high humidity. In some areas, Glaros said it could feel like 90 degrees.
Storms are expected overnight and into Thursday.
After a muggy week, sunny skies are predicted into the weekend with temperatures in the low 80s.