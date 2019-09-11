  • CBS 2On Air

CHICAGO (CBS) — A man was killed and a woman was seriously injured when they were struck by a hit-and-run driver while riding a motorcycle Tuesday night in northwest suburban Crystal Lake.

Police said they responded to a crash near Virginia Road and Berkshire Drive around 7:35 p.m.

A man and woman were on a motorcycle headed south on Virginia Road, when a red sedan hit them at the intersection with Berkshire Drive, tossing both victims from the motorcycle.

The man on the motorcycle was taken to Northwestern Medicine Huntley Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. The woman was airlifted to Advocate Condell Medical Center in Libertyville, where she was in serious condition.

The dead man’s name has not been released.

Carolyn Tyrrell is charged with leaving the scene of a fatal accident in Crystal Lake. Police said she struck a man and a woman on a motorcycle at Virginia Road and Berkshire Drive on Sept. 10, 2019. (Credit: Crystal Lake Police)

Police said the driver who struck the motorcycle was found a short time later about two miles away on the 900 block of Wesley Drive.

Carolyn Tyrrell, 53, has been arrested on a felony charge of leaving the scene of a fatal crash, and police said she could face additional charges.