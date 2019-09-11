CHICAGO (CBS) — In Chicago, dozens of organizations are using September 11 as a day to give back.
Known as a national day of service, several thousand volunteers are making their way to Union Station throughout the day, not to catch a train, but to line up and put together bags of food for the hungry.
Dozens of assembly lines are set up where people are putting together oatmeal packets to be boxed up and shipped out.
Maclovio Lopez is with Feeding Children Everywhere. That organization hopes to take in close to 300,000 packets at Wednesday’s volunteer event. He said at least 70% of the food will stay in the Chicago area.
“(Food insecurity) is actually a huge issue in lots of parts in the country,” Lopez said, who added that the proliferation of food deserts is a major problem.
“It’s not that there’s of lack of desire for a healthy product. It’s just that there’s no availability in that area.”
The event continues through 7:00 Wednesday evening.